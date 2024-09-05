Comparative Study: ServiceNow And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating ServiceNow NOW in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

ServiceNow Background

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth ServiceNow Inc 151.24 19.83 17.37 3.12% $0.48 $2.08 22.19% Microsoft Corp 34.65 11.32 12.46 8.45% $34.33 $45.04 15.2% Oracle Corp 37.94 44.56 7.50 43.89% $6.21 $10.36 3.26% Palo Alto Networks Inc 47.55 21.77 15.26 7.42% $0.32 $1.62 10.31% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 375.83 22.28 18.31 1.75% $0.12 $0.73 31.74% Fortinet Inc 45.49 204.02 10.77 504.05% $0.5 $1.16 10.95% Gen Digital Inc 27.24 8.17 4.35 8.69% $0.54 $0.78 2.33% Monday.Com Ltd 302.24 13.58 14.78 1.62% $0.0 $0.21 34.4% Dolby Laboratories Inc 32.42 2.77 5.48 1.58% $0.06 $0.25 -3.2% CommVault Systems Inc 38.38 23.10 7.76 6.62% $0.02 $0.18 13.38% Qualys Inc 27.34 10.66 8.02 10.52% $0.05 $0.12 8.38% Teradata Corp 43.62 35.77 1.56 57.36% $0.09 $0.27 -5.63% Progress Software Corp 35.69 6.20 3.65 3.75% $0.05 $0.14 -1.78% N-able Inc 71 3.27 5.33 1.32% $0.03 $0.1 12.6% Average 86.11 31.34 8.86 50.54% $3.26 $4.69 10.15%

Upon closer analysis of ServiceNow, the following trends become apparent:

At 151.24 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.76x , suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

With a Price to Book ratio of 19.83 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.63x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 17.37 , which is 1.96x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.12% , which is 47.42% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $480 Million is 0.15x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $2.08 Billion is 0.44x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 22.19%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.15%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing ServiceNow against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

ServiceNow is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For ServiceNow in the Software industry, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potential overvaluation. The PB ratio is low, suggesting the stock may be undervalued based on its book value. The PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation relative to sales. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, ServiceNow lags behind its industry peers, reflecting lower profitability and growth potential.

