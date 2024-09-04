Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ross Stores 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ross Stores ROST has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.22%. Currently, Ross Stores has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion.

Buying $100 In ROST: If an investor had bought $100 of ROST stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $638.85 today based on a price of $151.76 for ROST at the time of writing.

Ross Stores's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.