Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Centene Stock In The Last 15 Years

Centene CNC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.0%. Currently, Centene has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion.

Buying $100 In CNC: If an investor had bought $100 of CNC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,604.82 today based on a price of $73.23 for CNC at the time of writing.

Centene's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.