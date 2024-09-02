If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $11,000 Today

Tesla TSLA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.7%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $683.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In TSLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSLA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $11,384.39 today based on a price of $213.80 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Tesla's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

