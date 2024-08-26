Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Imperial Oil Stock In The Last 5 Years

Imperial Oil IMO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.81%. Currently, Imperial Oil has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion.

Buying $100 In IMO: If an investor had bought $100 of IMO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $315.42 today based on a price of $77.31 for IMO at the time of writing.

Imperial Oil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.