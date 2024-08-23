$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $6,300 Today

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 30.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.91%. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In MPWR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPWR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,302.01 today based on a price of $936.29 for MPWR at the time of writing.

Monolithic Power Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

