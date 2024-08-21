$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,400 Today

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.99%. Currently, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In TEVA: If an investor had bought $1000 of TEVA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,443.40 today based on a price of $18.10 for TEVA at the time of writing.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.