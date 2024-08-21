$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $10,000 Today

MicroStrategy MSTR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.6%. Currently, MicroStrategy has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSTR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $10,036.06 today based on a price of $134.43 for MSTR at the time of writing.

MicroStrategy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

