$100 Invested In O'Reilly Automotive 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.92%. Currently, O'Reilly Automotive has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion.

Buying $100 In ORLY: If an investor had bought $100 of ORLY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $725.84 today based on a price of $1121.07 for ORLY at the time of writing.

O'Reilly Automotive's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.