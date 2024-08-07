$100 Invested In Spotify Technology 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Spotify Technology SPOT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.17%. Currently, Spotify Technology has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion.

Buying $100 In SPOT: If an investor had bought $100 of SPOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $214.03 today based on a price of $323.34 for SPOT at the time of writing.

Spotify Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.