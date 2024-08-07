If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $6,400 Today

CACI International CACI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.42%. Currently, CACI International has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In CACI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CACI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,420.40 today based on a price of $448.08 for CACI at the time of writing.

CACI International's Performance Over Last 10 Years

