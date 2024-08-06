$100 Invested In Natera 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Natera NTRA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.41%. Currently, Natera has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion.

Buying $100 In NTRA: If an investor had bought $100 of NTRA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $316.00 today based on a price of $102.32 for NTRA at the time of writing.

Natera's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.