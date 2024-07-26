If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,000 Today

H&R Block HRB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.37%. Currently, H&R Block has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In HRB: If an investor had bought $1000 of HRB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,049.30 today based on a price of $56.95 for HRB at the time of writing.

H&R Block's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

