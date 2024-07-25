Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eli Lilly and Co Stock In The Last 15 Years

Eli Lilly and Co LLY has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.33%. Currently, Eli Lilly and Co has a market capitalization of $730.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In LLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of LLY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $23,116.69 today based on a price of $811.09 for LLY at the time of writing.

Eli Lilly and Co's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

