$100 Invested In TJX Companies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

TJX Companies TJX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.92%. Currently, TJX Companies has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion.

Buying $100 In TJX: If an investor had bought $100 of TJX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,912.35 today based on a price of $111.92 for TJX at the time of writing.

TJX Companies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

