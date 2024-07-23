$100 Invested In Micron Technology 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Micron Technology MU has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.53%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion.

Buying $100 In MU: If an investor had bought $100 of MU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $240.58 today based on a price of $114.72 for MU at the time of writing.

Micron Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

