Here's How Much $100 Invested In Lam Research 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lam Research LRCX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.36%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion.

Buying $100 In LRCX: If an investor had bought $100 of LRCX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,297.74 today based on a price of $916.00 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Lam Research's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

