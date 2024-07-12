Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Darling Ingredients Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

Darling Ingredients DAR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.27%. Currently, Darling Ingredients has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion.

Buying $100 In DAR: If an investor had bought $100 of DAR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $850.11 today based on a price of $38.00 for DAR at the time of writing.

Darling Ingredients's Performance Over Last 20 Years

