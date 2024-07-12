Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Manhattan Associates Stock In The Last 10 Years

Manhattan Associates MANH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.63%. Currently, Manhattan Associates has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion.
Buying $1000 In MANH: If an investor had bought $1000 of MANH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,538.28 today based on a price of $235.85 for MANH at the time of writing.
Manhattan Associates's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
