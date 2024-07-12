Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Manhattan Associates Stock In The Last 10 Years

Loading... Loading...

Manhattan Associates MANH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.63%. Currently, Manhattan Associates has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In MANH: If an investor had bought $1000 of MANH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,538.28 today based on a price of $235.85 for MANH at the time of writing.

Manhattan Associates's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

