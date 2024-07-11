$1000 Invested In Alphabet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.18%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion.

Buying $1000 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $1000 of GOOGL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,258.05 today based on a price of $186.06 for GOOGL at the time of writing.

Alphabet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

