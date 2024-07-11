Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Super Micro Computer Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

Super Micro Computer SMCI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 102.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 115.25%. Currently, Super Micro Computer has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion.

Buying $100 In SMCI: If an investor had bought $100 of SMCI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,744.33 today based on a price of $887.19 for SMCI at the time of writing.

Super Micro Computer's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.