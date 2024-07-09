$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $7,800 Today

Loading... Loading...

Delta Air Lines DAL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.49%. Currently, Delta Air Lines has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In DAL: If an investor had bought $1000 of DAL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,841.14 today based on a price of $46.94 for DAL at the time of writing.

Delta Air Lines's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

