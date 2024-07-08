$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

Loading... Loading...

Ferguson FERG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.58%. Currently, Ferguson has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion.

Buying $100 In FERG: If an investor had bought $100 of FERG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $265.62 today based on a price of $190.66 for FERG at the time of writing.

Ferguson's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

