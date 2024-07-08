$100 Invested In AECOM 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

AECOM ACM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.54%. Currently, AECOM has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion.

Buying $100 In ACM: If an investor had bought $100 of ACM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $228.54 today based on a price of $83.83 for ACM at the time of writing.

AECOM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

