Here's How Much $100 Invested In Amkor Tech 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Amkor Tech AMKR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.58%. Currently, Amkor Tech has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion.

Buying $100 In AMKR: If an investor had bought $100 of AMKR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $758.71 today based on a price of $40.06 for AMKR at the time of writing.

Amkor Tech's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.