$1000 Invested In CF Industries Holdings 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

CF Industries Holdings CF has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.63%. Currently, CF Industries Holdings has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion.

Buying $1000 In CF: If an investor had bought $1000 of CF stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $14,697.48 today based on a price of $70.20 for CF at the time of writing.

CF Industries Holdings's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.