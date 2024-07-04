Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning SPX Techs Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

SPX Techs SPXC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.93%. Currently, SPX Techs has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion.

Buying $100 In SPXC: If an investor had bought $100 of SPXC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $429.43 today based on a price of $143.30 for SPXC at the time of writing.

SPX Techs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.