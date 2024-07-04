$1000 Invested In Microsoft 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft MSFT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.16%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion.

Buying $1000 In MSFT: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSFT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $11,028.48 today based on a price of $459.80 for MSFT at the time of writing.

Microsoft's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

