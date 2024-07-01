$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Cardinal Health CAH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.18%. Currently, Cardinal Health has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In CAH: If an investor had bought $1000 of CAH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,026.95 today based on a price of $97.96 for CAH at the time of writing.

Cardinal Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

