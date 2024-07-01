$100 Invested In TJX Companies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

TJX Companies TJX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.08%. Currently, TJX Companies has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion.

Buying $100 In TJX: If an investor had bought $100 of TJX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $201.80 today based on a price of $109.84 for TJX at the time of writing.

TJX Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.