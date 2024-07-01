If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $5,400 Today

Loading... Loading...

Murphy USA MUSA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.3%. Currently, Murphy USA has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In MUSA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MUSA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,436.76 today based on a price of $464.25 for MUSA at the time of writing.

Murphy USA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

