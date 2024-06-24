$1000 Invested In IDEX 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

IDEX IEX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.73%. Currently, IDEX has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In IEX: If an investor had bought $1000 of IEX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,930.13 today based on a price of $204.50 for IEX at the time of writing.

IDEX's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.