$100 Invested In Steel Dynamics 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Steel Dynamics STLD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.51%. Currently, Steel Dynamics has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion.

Buying $100 In STLD: If an investor had bought $100 of STLD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,788.02 today based on a price of $126.10 for STLD at the time of writing.

