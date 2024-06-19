Here's How Much $100 Invested In Spotify Technology 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Spotify Technology SPOT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.54%. Currently, Spotify Technology has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion.

Buying $100 In SPOT: If an investor had bought $100 of SPOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $206.54 today based on a price of $309.90 for SPOT at the time of writing.

Spotify Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.