Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Accenture Stock In The Last 10 Years

Accenture ACN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.22%. Currently, Accenture has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In ACN: If an investor had bought $1000 of ACN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,451.68 today based on a price of $286.00 for ACN at the time of writing.

Accenture's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

