Oxford Industries Recent Insider Activity

Loading... Loading...

Disclosed on June 18, Thomas Campbell, EVP at Oxford Industries OXM, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries. The total transaction amounted to $1,752,340.

Oxford Industries shares are trading down 0.86% at $100.95 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Get to Know Oxford Industries Better

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products under the brand name Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of women's and women's dresses, sportswear, and related products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

Breaking Down Oxford Industries's Financial Performance

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Oxford Industries's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.22% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 64.88% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oxford Industries's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.46.

Debt Management: Oxford Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 39.17 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.04 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.6, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Oxford Industries's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.