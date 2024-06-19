Flex Group President Trades Company's Stock

Loading... Loading...

Making a noteworthy insider sell on June 19, Michael P Hartung, Group President at Flex FLEX, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Hartung sold 7,037 shares of Flex. The total transaction amounted to $220,263.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, Flex shares are trading at $31.62, showing a up of 0.13%.

Delving into Flex's Background

Flex Ltd is a contract manufacturing company providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, and product management services to electronics and technology companies. The company's operating segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). Flex Agility Solutions segment includes markets such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud; Lifestyle; and Consumer Devices. Flex Reliability Solutions segment includes markets such as Automotive, Health Solutions, and Industrial.

Financial Milestones: Flex's Journey

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Flex's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of -0.64% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Flex's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.967896.

Debt Management: Flex's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 15.95 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.53 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Flex's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Flex's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 9.9, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

