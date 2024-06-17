Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Copart Stock In The Last 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

Copart CPRT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.27%. Currently, Copart has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In CPRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CPRT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $34,202.94 today based on a price of $53.13 for CPRT at the time of writing.

Copart's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

