Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Crocs Stock In The Last 10 Years

Crocs CROX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.47%. Currently, Crocs has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion.

Buying $100 In CROX: If an investor had bought $100 of CROX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,044.44 today based on a price of $156.98 for CROX at the time of writing.

Crocs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.