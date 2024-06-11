If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $8,200 Today

Loading... Loading...

Take-Two Interactive TTWO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.03%. Currently, Take-Two Interactive has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In TTWO: If an investor had bought $1000 of TTWO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,225.99 today based on a price of $159.31 for TTWO at the time of writing.

Take-Two Interactive's Performance Over Last 20 Years

