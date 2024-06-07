If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $9,700 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2024 12:00 PM | 1 min read |
Loading...
Loading...

Marathon Digital Holdings MARA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 58.27%. Currently, Marathon Digital Holdings has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In MARA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MARA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $9,694.55 today based on a price of $20.45 for MARA at the time of writing.

Marathon Digital Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!