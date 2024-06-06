$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,300 Today

Loading... Loading...

Jabil JBL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.8%. Currently, Jabil has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In JBL: If an investor had bought $1000 of JBL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,263.93 today based on a price of $114.78 for JBL at the time of writing.

Jabil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

