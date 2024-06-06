If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $12,000 Today

Loading... Loading...

Pool POOL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.21%. Currently, Pool has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In POOL: If an investor had bought $1000 of POOL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,213.10 today based on a price of $356.00 for POOL at the time of writing.

Pool's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.