$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,500 Today

e.l.f. Beauty ELF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 58.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 71.23%. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion.
Buying $100 In ELF: If an investor had bought $100 of ELF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,498.22 today based on a price of $184.73 for ELF at the time of writing.
e.l.f. Beauty's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
