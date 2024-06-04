Surgery Partners Recent Insider Activity

Loading... Loading...

Bradley Owens, National Group President at Surgery Partners SGRY, executed a substantial insider sell on June 3, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Owens's recent move involves selling 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $165,900.

At Tuesday morning, Surgery Partners shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $26.49.

Discovering Surgery Partners: A Closer Look

Surgery Partners Inc is a healthcare services company with an integrated outpatient delivery model focused on providing quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. It operates in two segments: Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services out of which the Surgical Facility Services segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Surgery Partners: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Surgery Partners displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 21.65% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Surgery Partners's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.1.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, Surgery Partners adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Surgery Partners's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 2649.0 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.19 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Surgery Partners's EV/EBITDA ratio at 13.33 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

