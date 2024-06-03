Here's How Much $100 Invested In MicroStrategy 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

MicroStrategy MSTR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.51%. Currently, MicroStrategy has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion.

Buying $100 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $100 of MSTR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,514.36 today based on a price of $1610.63 for MSTR at the time of writing.

MicroStrategy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.