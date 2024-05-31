Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Intuit Stock In The Last 10 Years

Loading... Loading...

Intuit INTU has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.62%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion.

Buying $100 In INTU: If an investor had bought $100 of INTU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $708.46 today based on a price of $561.81 for INTU at the time of writing.

Intuit's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

