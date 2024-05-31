Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Comfort Systems USA 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Comfort Systems USA FIX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.65%. Currently, Comfort Systems USA has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In FIX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FIX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $41,958.76 today based on a price of $334.50 for FIX at the time of writing.

Comfort Systems USA's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.