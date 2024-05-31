Blackbaud EVP Trades $2.60M In Company Stock

Loading... Loading...

Disclosed on May 30, David Benjamin, EVP at Blackbaud BLKB, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Benjamin's decision to sell 33,419 shares of Blackbaud was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $2,597,574.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Blackbaud shares are trading at $77.0, showing a down of 0.0%.

About Blackbaud

Founded in 1981, Blackbaud provides software solutions designed to serve the "social good" community, including nonprofits, foundations, corporations, educational institutions, healthcare institutions, and individual change agents. Through M&A and organic product development efforts, the company has also moved into related areas outside core fundraising, notably into K-12 schools. The firm enables more than $100 billion in donations annually across a customer base in excess of 40,000 customers in over 100 countries.

Loading... Loading...

A Deep Dive into Blackbaud's Financials

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Blackbaud's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 54.81% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Blackbaud's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.1.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 187.8 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.71 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.23 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Blackbaud's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.