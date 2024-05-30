$1000 Invested In EQT 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

EQT EQT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.27%. Currently, EQT has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In EQT: If an investor had bought $1000 of EQT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,234.53 today based on a price of $41.16 for EQT at the time of writing.

EQT's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.